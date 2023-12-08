COLUMN: How Stephen Humphrys helped former England star write himself into Wigan Athletic folklore

He may not be aware of the circumstances, but Trevor Steven wrote himself into Wigan Athletic folklore at the weekend.

Stephen Humphrys' winner at York gave Trevor Steven the opportunity to realise a dream for Shaun Maloney this week

By pulling the name of Manchester United out of the FA Cup third-round draw hat, shortly after Latics had been handed home advantage.

And ensuring Wembley fever will be in the air, along with festive spirit, for the next month.

Not since Edgar Davids pulled out Millwall in the 2013 semi-final draw - when United and Manchester City were the other alternatives - has a draw been greeted with such joy in these parts.

The financial ramifications of the tie are there for all to see.

In this new era of self-sustainability and cutting cloth accordingly, the expected income - which could be approaching seven figures all in - is an absolute game-changer.

Instantly, it will transform Shaun Maloney's budget for next season.

Not to mention giving him the chance to manage agaisnt his boyhood club.

It might also help the club to keep hold of prize assets such as Stephen Humphrys - the goal hero at York to send Latics into the third round - who is out of contract in the summer.

On the field too, the build-up has already begun.

"Let's have it then," was Humphrys' four-word reaction on social media.

And the way things are going for United, you certainly wouldn't rule out any chance of an upset.

It wouldn't even be in the same ballpark as Latics knocking out Pep Guardiola's City on home ground six seasons ago.

Before then, though, we've the small matter of a festive league programme that could see Latics in the top half come FA Cup third-round day.

Maloney's men are in an astonishing run of form - 10 wins (including two penalty shoot-out successes) and two draws from their last 13 matches - which has them looking up again, rather

than over their shoulders.

They’re also in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy, after beating Nick Powell’s Stockport in midweek.

The Latics manager has stated all season he will afford maximum respect to the domestic cups as well as the league programme.

And the cup draw has already fully vindicated that policy, when so many clubs up and down the country were ringing the changes.

Throw in the fact Maloney scored the only goal when Latics recorded their solitary victory over United back in 2012, and you have all the makings of another chapter in the continuing Latics fairytale.

A word to each and every one of the 1,200 Latics fans who made their way over to York on Friday evening.

It was up there with the coldest I've ever been at a game, even with six layers on.

There was every reason for fans not to travel - the weather, the fact the game was on TV, the Friday evening delights of the M62/M1, the cost of living situation, and a gruelling schedule that's seen

Latics travel to Bristol, Burton, Stevenage, Exeter - TWICE - Cheltenham, Leyton Orient and now York in the last 10 weeks.

But those who braved the trip were rewarded with Humphrys' winning goal right in front of them - given the fog, they wouldn't have seen it at the other end!