Confirmed: Wigan Athletic squad numbers
Wigan Athletic have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2021-22 campaign.
New-boys Tom Naylor, Jack Whatmough, Gwion Edwards, Max Power and Charlie Wyke all come into the 'first XI'.
Tendayi Darikwa switches to 27, with No.2 intriguingly being kept vacant for now - along with 11 of the 12 numbers between 14 and 27.
Callum Lang is the exception at No.19, while new signing Stephen Humphrys takes No.39.
Squad numbers:
1 Jamie Jones
3 Tom Pearce
4 Tom Naylor
5 Jack Whatmough
6 Jordan Cousins
7 Gwion Edwards
8 Max Power
9 Charlie Wyke
10 Will Keane
11 Gavin Massey
12 Ben Amos
14 Jordan Jones
19 Callum Lang
27 Tendayi Darikwa
30 Thelo Aasgaard
31 James Carragher
32 Adam Long,
33 Tom Costello
34 Luke Robinson
35 Kieran Lloyd
36 Scott Smith
37 Harry McGee
38 Harry McHugh
39 Stephen Humphrys
40 Sam Tickle
41 Dean Pinnington
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20