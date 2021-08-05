Confirmed: Wigan Athletic squad numbers

Callum Lang switches from No.10 to No.19 for the new season

New-boys Tom Naylor, Jack Whatmough, Gwion Edwards, Max Power and Charlie Wyke all come into the 'first XI'.

Tendayi Darikwa switches to 27, with No.2 intriguingly being kept vacant for now - along with 11 of the 12 numbers between 14 and 27.

Callum Lang is the exception at No.19, while new signing Stephen Humphrys takes No.39.

Squad numbers:

1 Jamie Jones

3 Tom Pearce

4 Tom Naylor

5 Jack Whatmough

6 Jordan Cousins

7 Gwion Edwards

8 Max Power

9 Charlie Wyke

10 Will Keane

11 Gavin Massey

12 Ben Amos

14 Jordan Jones

19 Callum Lang

27 Tendayi Darikwa

30 Thelo Aasgaard

31 James Carragher

32 Adam Long,

33 Tom Costello

34 Luke Robinson

35 Kieran Lloyd

36 Scott Smith

37 Harry McGee

38 Harry McHugh

39 Stephen Humphrys

40 Sam Tickle

41 Dean Pinnington