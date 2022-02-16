Crewe Alexandra boss makes 'Real Madrid' claim after Wigan Athletic defeat

Second-half goals from Callum Lang and James McClean saw Latics pick up a precious three points at the DW Stadium to cement second spot in League One.

Crewe remain bottom of the table, but Artell says he saw enough grounds for optimism from his side for the run-in.

"As I said to the players after the game, I can't accept any less than not now for the rest of the season," he said.

Callum Lang celebrates scoring the opening goal against Crewe

"To see so many of them flagging with five minutes to go shows how much effort they put in.

"And that's got to be the case now in every game, not just against the top teams in the nicest stadiums.

"I still feel we've got a chance, because that's the foundation we have in place, the minimum requirement.

"To a man I thought the players stuck to their tasks and, on another day, might have got something from the game.

"It was a far better performance than what we've shown of late, and that's what I was after.

"The players are not stupid, I don't lie to them, I tell them how it is. They'll all know they've put in a shift.

"And if they do that, they know they've got a very good chance of picking up points.

"We're not going to be playing Wigan Athletic every week.

"This is a Championship football club in everything but name - the stadium, the size of the squad, the quality of players and the financial clout they have.

"We've stayed in the game as long as we can, and I think the fans saw a committed performance - far more committed than in other games this season.

"I don't want anyone to think Wigan Athletic are Real Madrid, because they're not.

"They're a League One team, and you can't come here thinking they're Real Madrid - and we didn't."