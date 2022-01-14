Curtis Tilt 'a bit emotional' after Wigan Athletic loan cut short
Rotherham boss Paul Warne believes the future of Curtis Tilt 'could honestly go in any direction' after he was recalled midway through his season-long loan at Wigan Athletic.
The 30-year-old centre-back is back in South Yorkshire after the Millers invoked their right to bring him back from the north west.
Both clubs have been negotiating a permanent deal for Tilt but, with the absence of any agreement in place, the cut-off for recall was this weekend.
Which leaves Tilt in a feeling of limbo, as Warne was quick to acknowledge.
"He is understandably a bit emotional at the moment," Warne said.
"We have had a couple of conversations and whether Wigan attempt to buy him I don't know.
"If he is going to stay here then I will use him, I'm not stupid, if he is in the best three centre halves he will play.
"I can't honestly say where his future lies, whether it will be at Wigan or he will be pushing my players out of the way to get in the team here, I don't honestly know.
"He has only been in the building a day. We will know in the next couple of weeks, it could honestly go in any direction.
"I am not trying to be misleading, I don't know."
