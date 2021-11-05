Curtis Tilt discusses long-term Wigan Athletic future

Curtis Tilt was the matchwinner at Fleetwood in midweek

The 30-year-old centre-back, who has joined from Rotherham on loan for the last THREE transfer windows, is the man of the moment, having headed in the midweek winner at Fleetwood on the back of his ‘worldie’ against Burton last weekend.

That’s led to speculation as to whether Latics will look to secure a more permanent arrangement with Rotherham, who have him under contract until the summer of 2023.

Tilt, though, remains focussed only on his football.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m still just concentrating on the games, and I’ll leave everything else in the hands of other people,” he said.

“It’s other people who have the power to make those decisions, not me. Whatever happens on that score will happen.

“I’m just taking it block my block – the first target was to get into the team, and the next target will take us to January.

“If the clubs want to talk, then fine, but I’m just happy to do my talking on the field.”

On the prospect of possibly joining the same club in FOUR windows in a row, Tilt smiled: “Ha, that must be a record, but we’ll see.

“I’m enjoying my football, I’m enjoying training, and the dressing room this year is fantastic, as it was last year.

“As soon as the opportunity to come back here came up, I was more than happy to get it moving.

“Obviously the objectives this year are completely different to last year, I’ve always said that, from the first day I walked into the club, even in admin, I’ve loved it here.”

Tilt’s had to bide his time this term, but is making the most of being restored to the starting XI last weekend.

“I’d be lying to you if I said it wasn’t frustrating to be out of the team,” he added.

“If you’re out of the team, and you’re happy with that, I don’t think you should be playing football in the first place.

“While it was frustrating, it was also great to see the lads who were playing doing so well.

"It’s not just about the 11 players out on the field, it’s also about the ones who are waiting for their chance to show what they can do. It’s a team effort.”