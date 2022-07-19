Curtis Tilt lifts lid on Wigan Athletic recovery

The big centre-back tore a hamstring against Bolton on April 2, and was expected to be out of action 'for months'.

However, a meticulous programme of rest, recuperation and then rehab has seen him back in the fold way ahead of schedule.

Curtis Tilt in action at Accrington

Tilt's appearance at Accrington in midweek was his fourth in a row, and he's delighted that all the hard work - under the watchful eye of the medical staff - has paid off.

"It’s been tough to be fair," he said. "I’ve been in almost every day in the off-season.

“And I’ve got to thank all of the medical staff for coming in, taking it in turns and helping me get back ahead of schedule and back with the lads as quick as I can.

"My aim was to be back for the start of the season, I wanted to be there for the first day of pre-season with the lads, as I didn't want to miss any games."

Tilt came close to scoring what would have been a winning goal at Accrington, but he couldn't divert a close-range header from a Max Power corner on target.

It was a keenly-contested 'friendly' at the Wham Stadium, with no quarter asked or given by either side.

“It was a great test," he acknowledged. "Both teams gave it their all, and it was really competitive.

"There were a few big challenges from both sides, but that’s what you want – as long as it’s within reason.

"A few of the challenges were borderline – and I mean challenges from Accrington and from Wigan – so it’s fair and all good.

“Luckily everyone came through unscathed and it was a great test for the lads.

“We knew coming here what they are all about - they have played the same for years!

"It was a proper pre-season game and one that stands you in good stead going into the season.”