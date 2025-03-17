Dan Burn kickstarted his career with Latics between 2016-18

Former Wigan Athletic star Dan Burn admitted Newcastle's 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy had become a burden after his header set them on their way to Carabao Cup glory.

The 32-year-old's thumping first-half effort handed the Magpies the lead over Liverpool in Sunday's final at Wembley before Alexander Isak's 23rd goal of the season ensured silverware would be returning to Tyneside for the first time since the 1955 FA Cup final despite Federico Chiesa's late strike.

Blyth-born Burn, who played in the League Cup final defeat by Manchester United two seasons ago, grew up as a Newcastle fan and was acutely aware of a drought which had been broken only by the club's 1969 Inter Cities Fairs Cup win.

He said: "I never ever wanted to say it, but 70 years felt like a bit of a burden. That pressure on having to be that team to break that ceiling. We know that we can do it. Hopefully, that is the first of many. Since the owners have come in and the manager came in, we have made a big thing about winning trophies and I think that gives us confidence now to want to do more."

That confidence is founded on the knowledge that on their day, Eddie Howe's team can be a match for anyone, as they proved against the Premier League champions-elect.

Liverpool ran out at Wembley as firm favourites but having started the week chasing a treble, ended it with just one remaining prize available as the disappointment of their Champions League exit at the hands of Paris St Germain was compounded by a 2-1 defeat about which they could have few complaints.

Burn said: "I feel really strange - I feel numb, I don't have any emotion. It is strange because I am wanting to feel something, it just won't sink in. Hopefully, it will. I’m just very, very proud to be from Newcastle and be part of this team. I have said it before, it would have been a real shame not to have won something with this team. To do it we had to put on a perfect performance against Liverpool."

Howe's men had already enjoyed the better of the first half when Burn met Kieran Trippier's corner with a long-range header which gave keeper Caoimhin Kelleher no chance and Isak's sweet 52nd-minute strike sparked pandemonium among the 32,000 Geordies inside Wembley.

Substitute Chiesa reduced the deficit in stoppage time amid a desperate late flurry, but the Magpies held firm.

Burn, who met up with the England squad at 8am on Monday, said: "The good thing was we had that experience of playing in these big games and being able to handle the pressure. I thought we saw the game out so well. It would not be a Newcastle performance without making it nervous. We had to do our bit there."

Burn joined Latics on a free transfer in the summer of 2016 after being released by Fulham.

Two outstanding personal campaigns – including the League One-winning season in 2017-18 – saw him snapped up by Brighton & Hove Albion for £3.5million, and a second chance in the Premier League.

Burn joined Newcastle in January 2022 for £13million – which meant a tidy sell-on fee winging its back back to Wigan.