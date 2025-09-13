Dara Costelloe wheels away after opening his Latics account in the win over Doncaster

Dara Costelloe admitted he 'felt shattered' due to the rush of emotion after opening his Wigan Athletic goalscoring account against Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer signing from Burnley finally broke his duck at the 10th time of asking to set Latics off to a comfortable win at the Brick.

And although head coach Ryan Lowe had regularly said he was more concerned about Costelloe's overall contribution rather than his goals, the man himself acknowledged his huge 'relief' at finding the mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's definitely been a long time coming, and it's a big relief off my shoulders," he said. "I should probably have had another in the second half, and that's something I need to look at.

"But it's good to get the first one off my back. It was always going to be one of those little rubbish ones from a yard, but you'll take anything when you're in a bit of a drought.

"I turned to the fans and...it was just a weight off the shoulders...I let out a shout and I was just gone! I felt shattered, all the weight had been lifted, the pressure gone, but it's about continuing that.

"It's something to build on and hopefully it's something I can take into next week. I hit the bar last week at Lincoln from outside the box, and that would have been a good way to score my first goal, as well as to win the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But sometimes the goals from a yard are the ones that matter, if I can get 10 or 11 of them this season, I'll be flying."

On the 'pressure' of not having found the net so far, Costelloe added: "I think it was more me putting myself under pressure than anything else.

"It was kind of weighing on me a little bit, and it's up to me to learn to deal with that. Look, I've worked hard over the last few weeks to get myself into a good mindset to try to forget about it, and it's worked out!

"As a striker, it's my job to either create or score goals, that's where the pressure comes in. When you're not delivering, you have to bide your time and be confident in what you're doing. That's on me now, to build on this and keep it going."