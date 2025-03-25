Floral tributes, supporters' scarves and touching messages have been left outside the Brick Community Stadium in tribute to Wigan Athletic “superfan” Darren Orme.

The 54-year-old’s body was, sadly, found close to the venue yesterday (March 24) after 19 days of searching, not just by police but also hundreds of members of the public.

Darren’s disappearance on the evening of Wednesday March 5 had sparked a huge response in terms because he was such a well-known and popular character not just with Latics supporters but in the community.

Bolton Coroner’s Court confirmed today that it had received a file from Wigan Police, after officers said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Scarves and flowers left at the foot of the Dave Whelan statue outside The Brick Community Stadium in memory of Darren Orme

A shrine is beginning to develop at the foot of the Dave Whelan statue in front of the stadium.

One moving message read: “Darren, you will always be a Latics legend, right up there with Sir Dave, Bobby Martinez and Ben Watson.

"Missing your infectious smile in the stands and even in the queue for tickets at daft o’clock. No matter how bad we are performing you always made a day so much brighter.”

And there have been countless tributes and messages published on social media too.

Much missed: Darren Orme

Gee Peet wrote: “I’m going to miss your big kind smile, heart and sense of humour Darren. We will meet again .. we all will … you know who will be waiting with open arms to greet you and her face will glow.”

Teresa O’Grady wrote: “My thoughts are with his family and friends at this saddest time. All I can remember about Darren is his cheeky grin. If you needed help he would help you where he could.”

And Danny Urmstom wrote: “I remember seeing Darren from the old Springfield Park days.l This fella was a absolute legend. This lad is what football calls a ‘proper, proper fan.’

Both of Wigan’s professional sports teams have expressed their own condolences.

A touching message to superfan Darren Orme

Wigan Athletic posted on X: “We are devastated to learn that a body has been found in the search for Darren Orme.

"Darren is a much-loved member of the Wigan Athletic family, and our thoughts go out to Darren’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time."

A the town's rugby league club posted: "Wigan Warriors stand with our colleagues @LaticsOfficial and its supporters. We are devastated to learn that a body has been found in the search for Darren Orme. Our thoughts go out to Darren’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time."

An Darren’s famiily have thanked everyone who supported the search for Darren in anyway saying it had been a big “source of comfort.”