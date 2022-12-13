Data 'experts' predict tight finish for Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Hull City in dramatic relegation scrap
Wigan Athletic kicked off the Kolo Toure era in positive fashion at the weekend with a 1-1 draw at play-off chasing Millwall.
The result took Latics out of the bottom three - temporarily at least - heading into the festive period.
Toure will take charge of a game at the DW for the first time next Monday when high-flying Sheffield United are in town, which will decide whether they are above or below the dreaded dotted line on Christmas Day.
According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, Latics are still predicted to stay up this season - but only by the skin of their teeth.
The ‘Supercomputer’ has Latics finishing 21st, one point higher than their current position, but only above the drop zone on goal difference.
Latics are tipped to finish the season with a goal difference of -18, one goal worse off than Blackpool, but SIX better than Hull City, with the three sides all forecasted to finish on 51 points.
According to statisticians and data experts, Latics have a 36 per cent chance of being relegated back to League One and only a one per chance of making the play-offs.
Huddersfield are forecasted to finish bottom where they will be joined by Rotherham and Hull in the bottom three.
At the other end of the table, Burnley and Sheffield United are tipped to win automatic promotion with Norwich City, Watford, Middlesbrough and Millwall making the play-offs.
Following the first round of fixtures back from the World Cup break, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…
Team / Predicted Points
Burnley 85 (GD+31)
Sheffield United 83 (+30)
Norwich City 74 (+16)
Watford 72 (+14)
Middlesbrough 69 (+12)
Millwall 68 (+6)
Preston 67 (+2)
West Brom 66 (+9)
Coventry City 66 (+4)
Swansea City 66 (+1)
Luton Town 64 (+2)
Blackburn Rovers 64 (-8)
Birmingham City 63 (+5)
QPR 62 (-3)
Sunderland 61 (+2)
Reading 61 (-12)
Stoke City 59 (-5)
Bristol City 58 (-2)
Cardiff City 55 (-12)
Blackpool 51 (-17)
Wigan Athletic 51 (-18)
Hull City 51 (-24)
Rotherham United 50 (-16)
Huddersfield Town 46 (-18)