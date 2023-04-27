News you can trust since 1853
Defender pens new deal with Wigan Athletic

Shaun Maloney believes James Carragher is capable of breaking into the Wigan Athletic first team next season after the young defender extended his stay at the DW

By Paul Kendrick
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 16:29 BST

After spending time out on loan at Oldham this term, which was curtailed by injury, the 20-year-old has signed a new deal that will keep him at the DW until the summer of 2025.

Wigan Athletic boss reveals 'perfect example of player I want'.
“James is a talented young central defender who has a great future ahead of him," said Maloney.

James Carragher has extended his contract with LaticsJames Carragher has extended his contract with Latics
"The pathway from the Academy is already there for all to see and James has an opportunity to play a big part in the first team next season if he continues to work hard.

"I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Carragher, the son of Liverpool legend Jamie, joined Latics as an Under-14 from Liverpool, captaining the Under-18s during his two years as a scholar, before signing his first professional contract in 2021.

He's made five appearances for Latics - two in the Carabao Cup and three in the Papa John's Trophy.

“We are absolutely delighted to have James extend his stay with Wigan Athletic," added Academy chief Gregor Rioch.

“He has progressed brilliantly throughout his time in our Academy, and has made a number of first-team appearances following his debut in August 2021.

“James has spent time out on loan with Oldham this season, which was a great experience for him.

“We are really excited for James to return from his injury, and we have really high hopes for him in the future.

"James is only going to keep improving, and we’re pleased that he will continue his development with us in the years to come.”

