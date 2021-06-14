Defender: Why I left Wigan Athletic for Bolton

George Johnston in action for Latics

The 22-year-old defender impressed during his loan spell at Latics last term, having arrived from Feyenoord in January.

Although there was a deal to remain at the DW - along with several of his out-of-contract team-mates - CEO Mal Brannigan told Wigan Today last week that terms on offer elsewhere may well be higher.

And Johnston has explained his reasons for crossing the M61 roundabout divide for a new challenge in Horwich.

“When it got to the end of the season I had options," he told the Bolton News. "I spoke to Ian Evatt on the phone and, honestly, he made me feel really wanted.

"He was talking about the project ahead and I felt it would be the right move for me. The football Bolton are playing for me at the moment suits me.

“I think things happen for a reason, and I’d spoken to Wigan, but things didn’t materialise. Bolton have had their dark days, Wigan are coming out of them.

"At the moment Bolton have got better foundations and Wigan are building them with the new owners, the board, the manager has got the full-time job, so I think they will get there.

"But Bolton was the right move for me at this point.”

He also opened up on the achievement of helping Latics stay in League One against all the odds.

“The lads told me while I was there, the worst times were just before I arrived, October, November, December," he added.

“There were still some bad days – we got beaten 5-0 twice and there were times when we came off the pitch and heads were in hands and we thought we were getting relegated.

"But we picked up a few good results and got on that run, kept ourselves up, and it was massive.

"It was tough at times but I felt like I coped with it well and it was a great education for me too."