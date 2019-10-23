Derby County boss Phillip Cocu needs time before being judged, says Wigan Athletic's Paul Cook

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu must be given more time before he can be judged at Pride Park, according to Paul Cook.

Cocu, who had previously managed at PSV Eindhoven and Fenerbahce, was appointed as the replacement for Chelsea boss Frank Lampard in July.

The former Dutch international, who has had to inherit a much-changed Derby County side after the loss of several star loan players such as Mason Mount and Harry Wilson, has been questioned by the Rams’ fans for their toothless start to the 2019-20 Championship campaign.

And this pressure has only mounted after Derby fell to a spineless 3-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic at the Valley last Saturday.

Latics boss Cook reckons Cocu must be given longer to put down his marker at Pride Park - especially considering that this is only the second time that the 48-year-old has managed a club outside of the Netherlands.

“Derby had a disappointing result on Saturday. I think Phillip Cocu will be disappointed, but up until then, they’ve picked up a couple of good wins,” said Cook.

“I saw them beat Birmingham last Saturday gone whenever it was, so I think they’ll be okay with it.

“I’m sure as a club, Derby will want to be doing a little bit better as the season goes on, but certainly for Phillip and his staff 12 games into English football, I think they’ll be learning as they go along.

“I think they’ve had one or two issues off-the-pitch which has been dealt with and addressed to, but I think they’ll be concentrating on getting a win against us that can see them move forward. He needs time. I think managers are on such a time scale now in England that it is frightening.

“ I think if you’d had said 10 or 20 years ago that someone is 12 games into their managerial tenure, you’d go, ‘Oh he’s going to need time to settle’.

“You’re talking about families moving-in and adapting to new schools possibly – I don’t know that but I’m only suggesting that – and the same with his staff. I think they’ll be learning English football as they go along, but like everything, it’s something that managers need and crave.

“They need time to have their proper input into a football club, certainly 12 games into someone’s tenure is not the correct amount of time to be judging anyone on anything they’ve done yet.

“I think if you also look at the fact that they’ve lost Fikayo Tomori, Mount, and Wilson – three international footballers now – will highlight the problems that Derby might have this year.

“For any club losing your better players, whether they’re on loan or permanent, it’s always tough – but that’s something for Phillip and his staff and Derby to worry about as a club.”