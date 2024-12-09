Derby talk banned as Wigan Athletic skipper and manager eye Wembley

Jason Kerr says Latics will be giving their all to stay on the Wembley travel when they travel to Chesterfield on Tuesday

Skipper Jason Kerr says the dream of playing at Wembley means no-one at Wigan Athletic will be thinking about Saturday's derby date at Bolton Wanderers until the second half of the week.

That's because in the meantime, Latics have the small matter of a Vertu Trophy tie at Chesterfield on Tuesday night to think about.

And with a place in the 16 up for grabs, Kerr admits the chance of playing at the national stadium is a massive incentive to everyone in the Latics camp.

"It's a massive chance to play at Wembley," said Kerr. "Most players go through their whole career and they don't get close to doing so.

"The manager made it very clear at the start of the season that we want to do as well as we can in all the cup competitions.

"Fortunately we're still in two of the three, and it's not just the league we're focusing our attention on."

Boss Shaun Maloney has named strong sides in all three domestic cup competitions during his two years in charge, affording them every bit as much respect as league games.

And he too won't be wasting a moment thinking about Bolton, with Chesterfield - and a reunion with Paul Cook, Gary Roberts, Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs, Tom Naylor, Ryan Colclough, Chey Dunkley and Academy product James Berry - next up.

"I'll be honest, Chesterfield's the next one, and that's the only one I'm thinking about," said the Latics chief. "The derby...you know what, for those sorts of games, you don't have to worry about the mentality or aggression of the team.

"All I'm looking for is a consistency of that feeling or that mentality of the group. I know the group get on really well...what I maybe need is to see a different side of them, on days like Saturday.

"We know Chesterfield will be fired up to beat us on Tuesday...we'll worry about Bolton from Wednesday onwards."