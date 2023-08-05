Wyke's plight - on and off the field - during the last couple of years has been well documented.

Indeed, at various points since his collapse at Christopher Park back in November 2021 – when his life was saved only by the swift action of then-manager Leam Richardson and club doctor Jonathan Tobin – there have been huge question marks about his future in the game.

Charlie Wyke is mobbed by Tom Pearce after opening the scoring at Derby

But the 30-year-old was recently praised by boss Shaun Maloney for coming back for pre-season 'like a new player'.

And his performance in the 2-1 opening-day victory at promotion favourites Derby have shown how much he has to offer in the new era at the DW.

"I've only had Charlie for a short period of time, and we all know what he's been through before that," assessed Maloney.

"But while I've had him, he just wasn't consistent, he was finding things really difficult.

"Again, though, the work he's put in to get back to where he is - on and off the pitch - is credit to him.

"Mentally, he looks in a really good place and the way he competed without the ball was impressive.

"But when you put the ball in the box - at this level, and probably the league above as well - he's very, very good.