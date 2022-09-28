News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Disappointing finale for Wigan Athletic contingent

It was a disappointing end to the international break for the Wigan Athletic contingent.

By Paul Kendrick
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 12:42 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 12:42 pm

Northern Ireland couldn't build on Josh Magennis' last-gasp winning goal against Kosovo last week when they travelled to Greece.

Read More

Read More
Wigan Athletic starlet aiming to follow in Callum Lang's footsteps

The Latics man again started up front, but couldn't prevent the hosts running out 3-1 winners.

James McClean

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

There was better news for the Republic of Ireland, who took advantage of Armenia having two men sent off in stoppage-time to force home a late winner by the odd goal in five.

However, James McClean was an unused substitute in Duli, leaving him five caps short of his century.

And it was also a frustrating night in New York City for Curtis Tilt, who remained on the bench for the duration of Jamaica's 3-0 defeat against Argentina.

Lionel Messi scored the second and third goals, having been sent on as a second-half substitute.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Former Latics man Jamal Lowe cameo as a second-half substitute for Jamaica.

Northern IrelandCurtis TiltJamal LoweJosh Magennis