Disappointing finale for Wigan Athletic contingent

Northern Ireland couldn't build on Josh Magennis' last-gasp winning goal against Kosovo last week when they travelled to Greece.

The Latics man again started up front, but couldn't prevent the hosts running out 3-1 winners.

James McClean

There was better news for the Republic of Ireland, who took advantage of Armenia having two men sent off in stoppage-time to force home a late winner by the odd goal in five.

However, James McClean was an unused substitute in Duli, leaving him five caps short of his century.

And it was also a frustrating night in New York City for Curtis Tilt, who remained on the bench for the duration of Jamaica's 3-0 defeat against Argentina.

Lionel Messi scored the second and third goals, having been sent on as a second-half substitute.

