Dominant Wigan Athletic make it three wins out of four as they're two good for Peterborough United
Right from the off Latics were at it, and the only gripe would have been the failure to score more goals that the dominant display undoubtedly warranted.
Saydee opened the scoring in the fifth minute as he nodded home Fraser Murray’s pinpoint delivery from the right.
And Kerr was in the right place at the right time to head in No.2 on 28 minutes, after Vicente Reyes had parried out a volley from Callum Wright.
Posh had squandered their only real opportunity of the first period when Brandon Khela blazed over the top from bang in front.
And it should have been game over within two minutes of the restart as Latics failed to make the most of two gilt-edged chances.
Saydee shot wide after Dara Costelloe had been thwarted by Reyes, before Saydee teed up Wright, who blasted over the top from 10 yards.
Costelloe, who was denied what looked to be a stonewall penalty when he appeared to be tripped in the box, fired wide before Posh ended well.
Sam Tickle made a good save to keep out a Cian Hayes shot, before Latics were indebted to Luke Robinson for hacking an Archie Collins effort off the line in the dying seconds.
The win extends Latics’ 100 per cent record on home soil this season, with league wins over Northampton Twon and Posh, and a Carabao Cup victory in midweek over League Two outfit Notts County.
Their only setback came last weekend at Leyton Orient.