Doncaster boss fuming after Wigan Athletic injustice

James McClean in action against Doncaster

Rovers stay rock-bottom of League One despite an encouraging display at the DW.

They even took the lead midway through the first half, with Tommy Rowe scoring their first goal in 12 hours of football.

But Will Keane equalised within two minutes, heading home Max Power's pinpoint free-kick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Keane grabbed his second goal seven minutes after the restart, after good work from Power and Callum Lang.

Rovers were indebted to goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg for keeping the scoreline respectable, with Kell Watts twice denied by brilliant point-blank saves.

Tom Naylor also headed over and Lang fired high and wide from a great position, but Wellens felt his side deserved better from the game.

"We set up with a mid-block to try and frustrate them," he said.

"It's not the game plan we want to do long term but with the fitness of our players - Jordy Hiwula and Joe Dodoo especially - we tried to stop their two midfield players getting on the ball.

"We frustrated them, went 1-0 up, and then the referee gave a pathetic free-kick which they score from.

"I'm proud of my players today because I thought they were very good.

"The only thing was set plays defensively, I thought we were really poor.

"The second goal gives them a leg up and changes the way we have to think.

"I'm here fighting for my life and you get officials that cannot see the most blatant offside you will ever see.

"I feel like I've run over another black cat today.

"I'll get fined if I go over the top when I'm talking to the officials, but they won't get fined for their performance.

"Wigan don't need a leg up with the spending power they have - not that I'm asking for one.

"I asked the fourth official how many more mistakes would be made but they won't talk to me."