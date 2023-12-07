Double delight for Liam Morrison as Shaun Maloney pleased to see defender make successful return from injury

Liam Morrison celebrated his return from injury with his first professional goal in the 2-0 Bristol Street Motors Trophy win over high-flying Stockport County.

The loanee defender damaged a quad while away on international duty with Scotland Under-21s with fears that he could have been out until after Christmas.

However, the 20-year-old marked his return in Wednesday’s home game that saw Latics claim their spot in the round of 16 in the competition.

“I didn’t know that was Liam’s first goal, so I’m really chuffed for him,” Maloney said.

“I was really glad to get 60 minutes from him, he’s come back from a quad injury, so it was a good night for Liam.

“I’m glad to see him back. It’s more competition for places and we need to get a few more back.”

Maloney was forced to make eight changes from the side that defeated York 1-0 last Friday night in the FA Cup, admitting his delight with the performances by the club’s youngsters, while Josh Magennis captained the side.

He continued: “I’ve watched a lot of managers around the country and in higher leagues, and there always seems to be a moment in the season where there are a lot of injuries. At the moment, it’s our turn.

“Some of the changes were enforced, but it was good to see some of the younger lads out there.

“I think we finished the game with seven academy graduates against a team that are very good in their league and have made massive investments.