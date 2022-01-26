'Dream come true' for Wigan Athletic's newest hero

Divin Baningime celebrates with Harry McHugh

And the 21-year-old, who was brought up in Wigan admits the winner against Arsenal Under-21s - which sends Latics to within one game of Wembley - will live long in the memory.

“I just saw the ball running through and I just thought 'keep calm' and take your chance," he said.

"It’s a special moment and I’m really happy right now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Being raised in Wigan, it’s a great feeling.

"I’m just very happy right now that I can celebrate with the fans.

“I’ve been at Wigan since I was 10 years old, so I have been dreaming of games like this since I was a child.

"To come on and score is a dream come true. It’s my first ever goal and I’m so happy."

Baningime's tale is even more remarkable given he was released by Latics last January because of squad restrictions during administration.

But he rejoined the club over the summer and is so thankful at being given a second chance.

“I want to thank my family as well as the coaches," he added.

"I’ve been coached by some great coaches with the likes of Gregor Rioch, Nick Chadwick, Kieran Driscoll and others, it's been great.

"I just want to thank them for being tough on me at times, and helping me develop.”