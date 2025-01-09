Early team news: Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic

Latics new-boy Will Goodwin in action for former club Cheltenham

Will Goodwin will 'definitely feature' at Mansfield Town in the FA Cup this weekend as Wigan Athletic fans get their first glimpse of their latest January signing.

And boss Shaun Maloney is excited about what the 22-year-old striker - who has joined on loan from Championship outfit Oxford United - will add to his squad.

"He'll definitely feature in the game," said Maloney. "Whether he starts or not, I'll make that call nearer to the game. But Will will give us different attributes and something we've probably not had all season.

"He's extremely good without the ball, he's very effective with starting the press. What we've also not had is, if a team goes man for man, a player who can really hold up the ball and bring in other players.

"Also in the box...so we can create a lot of chances, and cutbacks, and his profile will benefit from that. I really liked him when he played against us for Cheltenham, and we've had some really good character references about him.

"He gives us a completely different profile, and means we can play with either one '9' or two '9s'. I'm really glad that got done so quickly, and it's been a good start to the window for us."

Maloney's biggest selection problem appears to be central midfield, with Tyrese Francois, Matt Smith and Baba Adeeko out with long-term injuries, and youngster Kai Payne cup-tied after featuring on loan for Oldham Athletic in an earlier round.

"I think the decision to allow Kai to play for Oldham against Tranmere in the first round has come back on us," acknowledged the Latics boss. "At that point we had a few midfielders - three of whom are now out long term - as well as Sess (Steven Sessegnon) who can play in there. And it's a real shame Kai is cup-tied, because he's become a more important player for us as the weeks have gone on.

"I think Harry McHugh will also come into the picture, and he has been extremely patient this year. Harry is extremely talented, but what I need to see - and I'm pretty sure he'll be on the pitch this weekend - is a real drive without the ball. If he can do that, with the talent he has, he can definitely play at a higher level, but we need to see both sides of his game.

Maloney also has food for thought in the wide areas, with on-loan Leicester City man Silko Thomas back in the fold after missing last weekend's league defeat against Birmingham City.

"Silko has trained really well this week and he'll come back in," added Maloney. "But I've been really happy with Jonny Smith and Michael Olakibe - and there's plenty more to come from them both. We've also got Maleace (Asamoah) and Cal (McManaman), so we've got plenty of options in those wide areas."

New wing recruit Joseph Hungbo is cup-tied, having already played for Rotherham in the competition.

Saturday's third-round tie is Latics' first trip to Field Mill since January 2003, when goals from Nathan Ellington and Andy Liddell gave Paul Jewell's side a 2-1 victory on their way to the third tier championship.

And while it might not have captured the imagination of all, Maloney says there will be no shortage of motivation for both sides on the night (6pm kick-off).

"When the draw for the third round happens, you either want that amazing tie that we had against Manchester United last season, or a tie you feel you can win," he said. "And I think both ourselves and Mansfield will feel exactly that...it's an amazing opportunity for both teams to get through to the fourth round.

"The fact there will be a result on the day brings a completely different energy to the game, and it'll be a proper cup-tie, a proper fight to get through to the next round."