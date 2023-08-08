Early team news: Wigan Athletic boss previews Carabao Cup trip to Wrexham

Latics got off to a winning start in League One at the weekend, winning 21 at promotion favourites Derby.

With an eight-point deduction to make up, Maloney would be forgiven for prioritising Saturday's home league opener against Northampton over the trip to north Wales to face the League Two glamour boys.

Shaun Maloney and Phil Parkinson have both spoken ahead of Latics' trip to Wrexham

However, the Latics boss says any changes will be necessary, as he targets a place in round two.

"We'll probably make some changes," he said.

"Sean Clare only did three or four days of training, after no real pre-season, before playing at Derby.

"I think it would be a big ask for him to go again, so we're probably going to have to change the shape of the team.

"But I don't want to make too many changes, because it is a big game for us, and we want to go there to compete."

Callum McManaman, who was excellent for an hour at Derby before his substitution due to tactical reasons, is one confirmed starter.

The game has added spice with James McClean - who would have been Latics' skipper this term - joining Wrexham last Friday evening.

However, Wrexham's return to the EFL didn't quite go according to plan, with the Welsh side being thumped 5-3 by MK Dons - their first defeat on home soil since November 2021.

And boss Phil Parkinson says there will be changes to his side due to a hectic pre-season programme which saw them travel to the USA.

"The players that didn't play on Saturday need minutes, because we've lacked minutes in pre-season as everybody knows for different reasons," he said.

"We need to utilise that game to get all this squad up to speed.

"If you look at the lads on Saturday, we looked like a team that needed the game, and Tuesday there will be a lot of changes.

"It's not disrespecting the tournament at all.

"It's just because of the pre-season we've had, we already had this game in mind where players need some minutes and we'll definitely be doing that."