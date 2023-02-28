The Wigan-firm has been involved with the club for more than half a century, and their luxury fleet continues to serve the first team and, until recently, the existing Supporters Club.

A public meeting to be held in Whelan's at the DW Stadium this Friday, March 3 to form a committee for the new venture.

Eavesway have provided coaches for Wigan Athletic for more than half a century

They say the idea is to form an additional link between the supporters and the club - independent of the existing Supporters Club.

Roles and responsibilities will be agreed and regular democratic meetings held.

"This is an exciting opportunity and we hope to welcome your attendance on Friday," said Mick Wimsey, who has been involved in the fledgling discussions.

Present on the night will be Mike Eaves, owner and director of Eavesway Travel, who is delighted at the possibilities ahead.

"Eavesway has a longstanding association with, and support of, Wigan Athletic Football Club," said Mr Eaves, who joined the company straight from school in 1971

"This goes back to my grandfather's time and the Northern Premier League - when on many occasions we took the team free of charge, when funds were not available - right through to the Premier League, and to the present time.

"The one thing we have always done is to use the revenue generated by the supporters' travel to subsidise or keep down the cost of the team coach travel, by discounting the hire charges or sponsoring events.

"You can imagine our disappointment when the existing Supporters Club decided to go with a cheaper quote, at the beginning of the 2021/22 season, with a company from outside the Wigan area, despite our many years of support.

"The past 18 months has therefore seen, according to feedback we receive from supporters, an inferior service put in place, and we have now been asked, by some of these supporters, to put an alternative ‘Travel and Supporters Club’ in place.

"The club are fully aware of this, and our intentions - together with the new Travel and Supporters Club organisers - is to put in place an alternative coach travel option to all Latics away games, to the benefit of both the supporters, with a superior travel experience, and the club.

"We do not intend it to be the cheapest option, but to be the best option - in terms of quality of service, vehicle, reliability and value for money - while assisting the club with team transport in every way we can.

"Above all we intend it to be safe, family friendly and free of any influences that may reflect poorly on the football club.

"I personally have known Mick Wimsey for over 40 years and know he shares the same values and aims as we do in supporting the club and making this new venture a success.

"We will be putting all our resources into the project to ensure this is the case."

