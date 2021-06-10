Edwards turns down Ipswich for 'new challenge' at Wigan Athletic

Latics new-boy Gwion Edwards

The 28-year-old forward – who represented Wales at Under-19 and Under-21 level – has agreed a two-year contract at the DW Stadium.

And with a burning desire to step up a level, he elected to decline Paul Cook’s offer of a new deal at Portman Road in favour of joining Leam Richardson’s revolution.

“You have to set yourselves goals as players and clubs, and I’m looking forward to hopefully helping Wigan get back to where they belong,” acknowledged Edwards.

“I’ve played quite a lot of games in League One, and also played in the Championship.

“As a player, you always want to play at as high a level as you can, and I think this club matches my ambition in that regard.

“They want to get back up to the Championship, that’s the challenge in front of us, and we’re all looking forward to it.”

Edwards moves north after three years with Ipswich, where he made over a century of appearances.

He even scored against Latics on the opening day of last season, in the Tractor Boys’ 2-0 victory at Portman Road.

Having originally come through the ranks at Swansea, he spent time with St Johnstone, Crawley and Peterborough, before moving to Ipswich in 2018.

Latics also had to beat off interest from elsewhere to secure his signature.

“I’m really pleased to get it sorted,” Edwards added. “I’m really happy to be here, and looking forward to getting started.

"There’s been a lot of interest, a few clubs after me, and Wigan were one of those who were interested for a while.

“I know about the club, and about the manager, and he sold the move to me - with the ambition of what they want to do, and where they want to go is something I want to be part of.

“It was the way he spoke about the club, the staff, what he wants to do, what the new owners want to do, and where we want to go.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but I love a challenge and I’m looking forward to being part of it.

“The style of play here will suit me down to the ground, it’s the way I play, and obviously the manager thinks I can bring something else to the team.”