Eight to be great in 2022 - and do Wigan proud!

1.
KAI PEARCE-PAUL
The 6’5 second-row from Bromley – who only turns 21 in February – made his breakthrough with the Warriors last season. And after a big off-season under the watchful eye of Shaun Wane and Matty Peet, he is expected to challenge for a place in the England squad for the delayed World Cup.
2.
KEELY HODGKINSON
After winning Olympic silver in the 800m in Toyko last summer, the 19-year-old from Leigh, who is coached by Wigan’s Trevor Painter and his wife Jenny Meadows, has set her sights even higher. Next year, she’s targeting the World Indoor Championships, World Championships, the Commonwealth Games AND the European Championships. And who would back against her?
3.
MUHAMMAD MOKAEV
The former Deanery High student is targeting global domination after becoming the youngest fighter on the UFC’s roster. Having moved to Wigan from Dagestan, Russia, as a 12-year-old refugee with his dad, following the death of his mum, he’ll make his debut on the big supercard in London at the end of March.
4.
EMILY BORTHWICK
After finishing third in this year’s British Championships, high-jumper Emily was selected for the Tokyo Olympics and finished 16th in the qualifying round, equalling her lifetime best of 1.93m in the process. She's already in training to go even higher in the New Year.
