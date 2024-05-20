Ella Toone's form this season has reportedly caught the eye of Barcelona

Ella Toone has capped a magnificent season by being named Manchester United's player of the year.

The 24-year-old from Tyldesley scooped almost half of the vote, with her England team-mate Mary Earps in second place.

It comes a week after Toone scored a sensational opening goal in the FA Cup final win against Tottenham at Wembley.

And it's the second time in three years Toone has been recognised as United's top performer.

During the season, Toone scored her 50th goal for United - becoming the first player to achieve that feat.

"It's a really special day for me," she said at the time. "I pride myself on goals and assists. To score 50 goals for your club is a dream come true.

"It's really nice to be the first United Women's player to reach 50, but for me it's not about that, it's about winning games week in, week out."

Toone's form for club and country has seen her reportedly being eyed up by Champions League winners Barcelona.

United manager Marc Skinner said: "I've heard nothing and I'm sure I would have been told if that was the case.

"From my perspective, everyone knows how important Tooney is to what we do at Manchester United, especially me."

Meanwhile, Toone has lifted the lid on the time she was on the receiving end of one of Sir Alex Ferguson's famous 'hairdryer' moments.

“I’ve met Alex Ferguson now a few times," she said on the 'Tooney and Russo Show'. "Every time I speak to him, I’m just in awe.

"I grew up watching his Manchester United team. He won everything and was just what made me fall in love with Manchester United as a club.

"To now have times where I’ve sat next to him at games, I’ve spoken to him a few times, and I’m just like ‘wow, you are an amazing man’.

"He actually came in and spoke to us before we played Arsenal at the Emirates. We were all sat there like this (mouth open).

"Then I went to one of the games and actually sat in front of him. He was talking to me and then I came back out for the second-half and I was a couple of minutes late and he was like ‘you’re late Mrs Toone!’