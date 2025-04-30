Emile Heskey enjoyed three successful seasons with Latics in the Premier League

Former Wigan Athletic striker Emile Heskey feels his old club have to 'recruit perfectly' if they are to succeed without relying on 'investment or a cash injection'.

Victory at Northampton Town this weekend in the final league game of the campaign could see Latics sneak a 12th-placed finish for the second season in a row.

Steadying the ship has been the name of the game since Mike Danson took control in the summer of 2023.

However, Heskey - who played for Latics in the Premier League between 2006-09 - admits it will be 'difficult' for the club to get back to where they once were under the new parameters.

“It’s going to be difficult for Wigan to progress as a club because it’s all about money," he told Best New Bingo Sites. "And I think they’re doing well just to maintain their position in League One for now.

"If they are looking for significant progress, they are going to have to recruit perfectly, which is difficult to do.

“They need the right combination of getting some good permanent signings and then recruiting well in the loan market, the way the teams at the top of League One and League Two do.

"But you don’t find a Reece James in the loan market every season.

"Talent can still only take you so far, they will need investment or a cash injection at some point to keep up with the top teams in the league for a full season.

"So for now, I think the club is doing a great job at just maintaining their position in League One, credit to everyone involved.”