Ella Toone enjoyed an impressive 2022 (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
England's Ella Toone enjoys a year of success with the Lionesses and Manchester United Women- The best of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, Wigan Today takes a look back on some of the best moments from the last 12 months.
By Amos Wynn
14 minutes ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 4:08pm
1. Monthly award
Toone started the year by collecting her player of the month award for December, while her manager Marc Skinner was also recognised (Photo by Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images).
Photo: Tom Purslow
2. First outing of 2022
Toone's first game of the year was in Manchester United's 5-0 victory over Birmingham City at Leigh Sports Village (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Photo: Jan Kruger
3. International action
The Lionesses' first outing of 2022 was a 1-1 draw with Canada at the Riverside Stadium (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images).
Photo: OLI SCARFF
4. GOAL!
Toone celebrates scoring against West Ham for Manchester United (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)
Photo: Jacques Feeney