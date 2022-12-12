News you can trust since 1853
Ella Toone enjoyed an impressive 2022 (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

England's Ella Toone enjoys a year of success with the Lionesses and Manchester United Women- The best of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, Wigan Today takes a look back on some of the best moments from the last 12 months.

By Amos Wynn
14 minutes ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 4:08pm

It was a year to remember for Tyldesley-born footballer Ella Toone, with the Manchester United forward being part of the Lionesses’ success in the Women’s European Championships.

Here are some of her best moments:

1. Monthly award

Toone started the year by collecting her player of the month award for December, while her manager Marc Skinner was also recognised (Photo by Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images).

Photo: Tom Purslow

2. First outing of 2022

Toone's first game of the year was in Manchester United's 5-0 victory over Birmingham City at Leigh Sports Village (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Photo: Jan Kruger

3. International action

The Lionesses' first outing of 2022 was a 1-1 draw with Canada at the Riverside Stadium (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images).

Photo: OLI SCARFF

4. GOAL!

Toone celebrates scoring against West Ham for Manchester United (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Photo: Jacques Feeney

