Every Championship derby date involving Burnley, Preston, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers

For the first time in the history of the Football League, rivals Burnley, Preston North End, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers will frequent the same division.

By Dan Black
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 12:22 pm

The quintet will play out 20 derbies between them over the course of the Championship campaign after the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League and the Latics were crowned League One champions to meet the others in the middle.

Leam Richardson's side will kick things off on the opening weekend of the season when they welcome the Lilywhites to the DW Stadium while Rovers' trip to Deepdale will act as the closing party in April.

Here are all the essential dates that you need for your diary.

1. JULY

30: Wigan Athletic v Preston North End

2. AUGUST

20: Burnley v Blackpool. 27: Wigan Athletic v Burnley. 31: Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers.

3. SEPTEMBER

10: Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers. 13: Preston North End v Burnley.

4. OCTOBER

22: Blackpool v Preston North End

