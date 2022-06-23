Every Championship derby date involving Burnley, Preston, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers

The quintet will play out 20 derbies between them over the course of the Championship campaign after the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League and the Latics were crowned League One champions to meet the others in the middle.

Leam Richardson's side will kick things off on the opening weekend of the season when they welcome the Lilywhites to the DW Stadium while Rovers' trip to Deepdale will act as the closing party in April.

Here are all the essential dates that you need for your diary.

1. JULY 30: Wigan Athletic v Preston North End Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White Photo Sales

2. AUGUST 20: Burnley v Blackpool. 27: Wigan Athletic v Burnley. 31: Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3. SEPTEMBER 10: Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers. 13: Preston North End v Burnley. Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker Photo Sales

4. OCTOBER 22: Blackpool v Preston North End Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales