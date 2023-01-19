Every January transfer in the Championship so far as Watford and Huddersfield Town lead the way in the market

Though Burnley and Sheffield United are threatening to run away from the rest in the automatic promotion spots, there's still everything to play for in the rest of the Championship.

Just six points separate third place Watford and 14th place Reading in one of the tightest second tier campaigns in recent memory, while there's just a five-point difference between bottom side Wigan Athletic and 19th place Rotherham United.

Every club is looking for every opportunity to gain an edge over their rivals, whether that be in a push for the play-offs, or one final bid to beat the drop to League One.

WIGAN, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: The Mitre Delta Max Emirates FA Cup match ball is seen during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers at DW Stadium on January 08, 2022 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town, 22nd in the division, have been the most active so far (alongside Watford) as the Terriers attempt to add a bit more bite to their squad, while fellow strugglers Blackpool — now manager-less after Michael Appleton's departure — and Wigan Athletic have also been keeping busy.

Birmingham City

Kevin Long (Burnley), Reda Khadra (Brighton, loan).

Blackpool

Josh Bowler (Nottingham Forest, loan), Morgan Rogers (Manchester City, loan), Tom Trybull (SV Sandhausen), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers).

Burnley

Ameen Al-Dakhil (Sint-Truiden).

Coventry City

Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Arsenal, loan), Josh Wilson-Esbrand (Manchester City, loan).

Huddersfield Town

Anthony Knockaert (Fulham, loan), Matt Lowton (Burnley, loan), Florian Kamberi (FC Winterthur), Martyn Waghorn (Coventry City, loan), Joseph Hungbo (Watford, loan).

Hull City

Aaron Connolly (Brighton, loan).

Middlesbrough

Cameron Archer (Aston Villa, loan).

Millwall

Aidomo Emakhu (Shamrock Rovers).

Preston North End

Tom Cannon (Everton, loan), Liam Delap (Manchester City, loan).

Queens Park Rangers

Jamal Lowe (AFC Bournemouth, loan).

Rotherham United

Leo Fuhr Hjelde (Leeds United, loan), Sean Morrison (unattached).

Watford

Ismaël Koné (Montréal), João Ferreira (Benfica B), Jorge Cabezas (Real Cartagena), Leandro Bacuna (unattached), Matheus Martins (Udinese Calcio, loan).

Wigan Athletic

