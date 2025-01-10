Ex-Premier League man becomes January departure No.4 for Wigan Athletic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Dummett has joined League Two outfit Carlisle United after completing his short-term spell with Wigan Athletic.

The 33-year-old defender only joined Latics in November as cover following the long-term injury sustained by on-loan Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers.

Dummett, who made five appearances for Latics in all competitions, had previously only played for his hometown club Newcastle United, before leaving last summer.

He was a team-mate of Carlisle boss Mike Williamson during his time at St James' Park.

"I played with Paul so he's someone I know very well," said Williamson. "He brings a lot of experience at a high level. He'll be a really good influence on the changing room on and off the field. He's got obvious quality from playing at the highest level, we've just got to make sure we get him up to speed.

"He needs to work on his match fitness, and it will take a bit of time to get fully up to speed, but he's someone who will be a massive help for everyone in the situation we are in."

Dummett's new colleagues at Brunton Park will include Jordan Jones and Charlie Wyke, who joined the Cumbrians last summer.

Carlisle sporting director Rob Clarkson added: "We are pleased Paul has agreed to join us until the end of the season. Having played at such a high level throughout his career he brings a lot of experience and quality to the dressing room."

Latics boss Shaun Maloney had been hoping to persuade Dummett to extend his stay with Latics - at least until Chambers is scheduled to return next month.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Maloney told Wigan Today: "I've asked Paul to stay on, and extend his short-term deal.

"It will be Paul's decision, but I'm certainly hoping he will be staying on."

Dummett becomes the fourth departure from Wigan already this month, with loan pair Calvin Ramsay and Joe Hugill returning to Liverpool and Manchester United respectively, and Josh Stones joining National League leaders York City for a significant six-figure fee.

Maloney has made three signings, in the form of Arsenal defender Josh Robinson and FC Nurnberg winger Joseph Hungbo – both on three-and-a-half-year deals – and Oxford United striker Will Goodwin on loan for the rest of the campaign.