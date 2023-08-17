Ex-Wigan Athletic boss Gary Caldwell discusses how his past experiences are helping him at Exeter

Gary Caldwell (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The former Wigan Athletic manager is currently at the helm of Exeter City, who have picked up four points in their opening three League One games.

Caldwell admits he’s looking forward to coming up against Latics and ex-teammate Shaun Maloney later this year.

“All my experiences as a manager have made me better,” he said.

“Good or bad you’ve got to learn from those moments, so I feel like I’m in a position where I can help this team grow and develop.

“It’s a fantastic league, and it’s really difficult- there’s some huge clubs.

“I speak to Shaun (Maloney) and Graham Barrow all of the time, we’re still really good friends.

“They’ve had a fantastic start after a difficult period, I look forward to seeing them here.

“Wigan is a club that’s really special to me, so it’s been disappointing to see the way they’ve been run, but hopefully the owners now are the right people to take them forward.

Caldwell states he’s happy with certain things his Exeter side have done so far this season.

“We’ve changed a lot of players this summer for different reasons- we’re still growing and developing,” he added.

“To pick up the points that we have is really pleasing.

“There are some positive signs in how we are playing and evolving into the team I want us to be.

“I’m delighted with the effort and the application of the players so far.

“It’s going to be a long season so we have to keep building and developing.