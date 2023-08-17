News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Ex-Wigan Athletic boss Gary Caldwell discusses how his past experiences are helping him at Exeter

Gary Caldwell says he has learnt a lot from his previous experiences in League One.
By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read
Gary Caldwell (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)Gary Caldwell (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Gary Caldwell (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The former Wigan Athletic manager is currently at the helm of Exeter City, who have picked up four points in their opening three League One games.

Caldwell admits he’s looking forward to coming up against Latics and ex-teammate Shaun Maloney later this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“All my experiences as a manager have made me better,” he said.

“Good or bad you’ve got to learn from those moments, so I feel like I’m in a position where I can help this team grow and develop.

Most Popular

“It’s a fantastic league, and it’s really difficult- there’s some huge clubs.

“I speak to Shaun (Maloney) and Graham Barrow all of the time, we’re still really good friends.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They’ve had a fantastic start after a difficult period, I look forward to seeing them here.

“Wigan is a club that’s really special to me, so it’s been disappointing to see the way they’ve been run, but hopefully the owners now are the right people to take them forward.

Caldwell states he’s happy with certain things his Exeter side have done so far this season.

“We’ve changed a lot of players this summer for different reasons- we’re still growing and developing,” he added.

“To pick up the points that we have is really pleasing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There are some positive signs in how we are playing and evolving into the team I want us to be.

“I’m delighted with the effort and the application of the players so far.

“It’s going to be a long season so we have to keep building and developing.

“We’ve shown some early signs but we need to keep working hard as a group to make sure we continue to grow.”

Related topics:League One