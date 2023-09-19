Ex-Wigan Athletic defender joins League One rivals after DW release
He was out of contract after being released by Latics at the end of last season, and admits the last few weeks have been a worrying time.
"I was out of contract for quite a while, and you're stuck in limbo, training by yourself,” he told Derby’s official website.
"There is anxiety, sitting at home, watching everybody else playing football...it is upsetting, you want to be out there.
"Having the stability and security of a contract is important for any footballer, and it's very pleasing to join Derby.
"I have been playing for Namibia, so I do feel match fit and ready to play."
Nyambe joined Latics from Blackburn in the summer of 2022 on a 12-month deal.
He made 33 appearances during his time at the DW but wasn’t offered a new contract.