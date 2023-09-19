News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month

Ex-Wigan Athletic defender joins League One rivals after DW release

Former Wigan Athletic defender Ryan Nyambe has joined League One rivals Derby County on a short-term contract until January.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:22 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

He was out of contract after being released by Latics at the end of last season, and admits the last few weeks have been a worrying time.

Read More
GALLERY: Wigan Athletic's maiden European fixture - 10 years on!

"I was out of contract for quite a while, and you're stuck in limbo, training by yourself,” he told Derby’s official website.

Ryan Nyambe has joined League One outfit DerbyRyan Nyambe has joined League One outfit Derby
Ryan Nyambe has joined League One outfit Derby
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There is anxiety, sitting at home, watching everybody else playing football...it is upsetting, you want to be out there.

"Having the stability and security of a contract is important for any footballer, and it's very pleasing to join Derby.

"I have been playing for Namibia, so I do feel match fit and ready to play."

Nyambe joined Latics from Blackburn in the summer of 2022 on a 12-month deal.

He made 33 appearances during his time at the DW but wasn’t offered a new contract.

Related topics:League OneDerby CountyDerbyBlackburn