The 30-year-old - who was a Wigan Athletic season-ticket holder until his own career meant Saturdays became a regular working day - became the youngest referee in the top flight since Michael Oliver stepped up in 2010.

Incredibly, it's only 10 months since Smith was officiating in the National League, before he was promoted to the full-time EFL list last summer.

The Premier League's newest referee is former Wigan Athletic season-ticket holder Lewis Smith

His Premier League debut was only his 198th match, and he became the fifth new face after Sam Allison, Sam Barrott, Josh Smith and Rebecca Welch.

Former leading referee Mark Halsey believes Smith - who this season has taken charge of six matches in the Championship, four in the FA Cup and three in the EFL Cup - will soon be a familiar face on the circuit.

Writing in the Sun, Halsey opined: "Lewis Smith has the natural ability to be a Premier League referee. And it's great to see a young talent like Lewis being given the chance to take charge of Fulham's home clash with Aston Villa.

"Like a promising player breaking into a first-team, if a referee is good enough, they are old enough and we should not hold the 30-year-old back. Yes, Lewis has been fast-tracked through the system but the PGMOL have identified him as a future prospect and believe the time is right for his top-flight debut.

"He's been well-prepared for his big test at Craven Cottage in recent weeks by officiating at tough Championship venues such as Leeds, Stoke and Birmingham - and even Barrow's match with Forest Green in League Two on Tuesday night.

"It's no secret I'm a QPR fan and I watched Lewis perform exceptionally well when he officiated the Hoops against Millwall last month. That London derby is not an easy one to referee, but he handled the game superbly, allowing the game to flow and engaging with the players.

"Lewis only cautioned two players because his communication was good and that's what players like. I've also spoken to people who have observed him this season and the feedback was similar to what I saw.

"Lewis is a very fit lad and isn't fussy. He's well liked and in the same mould as fellow Prem rookie Sam Barrott, who has also impressed in the top-flight this season.

"My only note of caution is we need to nurture these young talents. There is no hiding place in the Premier League and it's a tough environment where mistakes from young officials will happen.