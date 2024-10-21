Ex-Wigan Athletic star credited with changing 'culture' at high-flying new club

Josh Magennis has proved to be a shrewd signing for Exeter since leaving Latics over the summer

Former Wigan Athletic striker Josh Magennis has played an 'amazing' part in Exeter City's rise to fifth place in League One.

That's according to ex-Latics captain Gary Caldwell, who credits the Northern Ireland international with improving the 'culture' at the South Coast outfit.

Latics had wanted Magennis to extend his tenure when his contract expired in the summer, but Shaun Maloney was unable to match the terms on offer at Exeter.

And Caldwell is now reaping the benefits, with Magennis scoring his first goal for the club in the recent win at Shrewsbury Town - days after scoring for his country in the 5-0 thrashing of Bulgaria.

"He's been amazing in so many different ways," said Caldwell, speaking to BBC Radio Devon. "Obviously, as a No.9 you're going to be judged on goals, that's why we signed him - to be that focal point and score goals.

"But I think Josh brings so much more than goals in terms of his experience, his character around the place on a daily basis.

"What he's brought in terms of that, the culture that we now have, he's a very big part of what we do.

"When you're doing well it breeds confidence. He went away with Northern Ireland, he had a good trip in terms of positive results and scoring.

"He comes back in a really good place and then continues that at Shrewsbury. We're delighted to have him.

"He's been a huge signing for us, a huge impact on the whole football club and hopefully he can keep adding more goals as well."