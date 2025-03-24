James McClean gets up close and personal with some Stockport fans at the weekend

The Football Association have launched an investigation into an incident at Wrexham which saw former Wigan Athletic star James McClean allegedly challenged by a Stockport County supporter at half-time.

McClean and Wrexham won the game 1-0 thanks to a hugely controversial penalty award, which involved McClean.

The Irishman was incensed that the officials appeared to miss what he felt was a blatant handball – after he headed the ball against the arm of County defender Ibou Touray - only awarding a corner to start with.

However, following McClean's lengthy protests to the assistant referee Abbas Khan, the man in the middle - Simon Mather - eventually came over and, after consulting his colleague, pointed to the spot.

Jay Rodriguez converted at the second attempt to the delight of most inside the ground - although not those in the away end, directly next to the tunnel.

And as the players left the field at the interval, McClean had to be restrained by police and stewards as a supporter - who was later escorted out of the stadium - attempted to confront him.

It's alleged the supporter attempted to throw a punch at McClean, which is being looked into by the authorities.

McClean later shared a series of photos from the match on his Instagram account, including one of him celebrating with Rodriguez.

Another showed him making a kissing gesture towards the Stockport fans.

Second-placed Wrexham are three points clear of third-placed Wycombe Wanderers, who have a game in hand.

The Red Dragons visit the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday, April 12 for a 12.30pm kick-off due to Sky Sports live coverage.