Ex-Wigan Athletic striker calls it quits

James Vaughan

He spent 18 months at Latics, scoring six times in 38 appearances, helping them clinch the League One title under Paul Cook.

"After a lot of thought, I have made the decision to retire ," said Vaughan, who came through the ranks at Everton, and also played for Derby, Leicester, Crystal Palace, Norwich, Huddersfield, Birmingham, Bury, Sunderland, Portsmouth, Bradford and Tranmere.

"The past 16 years have been of emotions.

"There were many highs and lows - but mainly highs.

"I want to thank all the players, managers and staff I have worked with along the way.

"I've made some truly great friends who will be in my life forever.

"I'm now looking forward to the next stage of my life and passing on some of my experience and knowledge to the next generation of footballers in this great sport."

Vaughan finished his career at Tranmere, for whom he scored his 22nd goal of the season on his final appearance in the play-off defeat at Morecambe last weekend.

“I think you get to a point when mentally and physically you know it’s time," he added.

"I’ve been thinking about it for a few months now and after the recent injuries, it just feels like now is the right time to move onto the next chapter of my life.

“It was a really difficult decision to make. Going to Tranmere was perfect for me at this stage of my career and I’ve loved every minute of it.

“The club, the fans and everyone around the place has treated me incredibly. The hardest part about retiring was knowing I wouldn’t be playing for Tranmere next season."

Former Latics skipper Sam Morsy was among the first to offer his well wishes.

"What a guy, pleasure to share a dressing room with you and compete playing two-touch every day," he tweeted. "Amazing career reaching the highest level. I know you will smash whatever you go onto next."