Latics stopped the rot at Kenilworth Road, ending a run of four defeats on the bounce - the last three by 4-1 - with a deserved 1-1 draw.

While the club could have done without an extra game in the form of next week's replay, it means Latics remained in the hat for the fourth-round draw.

Ashley Fletcher put in an impressive shift up top for Latics at Luton

And Fletcher hopes the positive display is just the start of a New Year fightback after a difficult few weeks.

"It’s disappointing to not get through to the next round but it was a terrific performance," said the on-loan Watford striker.

"It was a real team effort, both the starters and the subs that came on.

"But overall we’ll take the replay and hopefully get through to the next round.

"We worked this week on putting more pressure on and playing in the opposition’s half a bit more.

"First half I thought we were fantastic, but to concede when we should have been 2/3 up was disappointing.

"However, we showed great character and I think the fans who backed us can be relatively happy with what they saw.

"We need to do that for the rest of the season as we know the position we're in.

"You can see the team spirit we have, and that comes from the manager.