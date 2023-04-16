FA launch probe into Blackpool incident involving Wigan Athletic star James McClean

James McClean makes his thoughts very clear to referee Thomas Bramall

There was a delay during the first half as McClean prepared to take a corner in front of the North Stand end of Bloomfield Road.

McClean confirmed on social media after the game he'd once again been the victim of sectarian abuse, with anti-Pope and anti-IRA songs also being loudly chanted.

"We strongly condemn all forms of discriminatory and offensive behaviour, which has no place in our game," said a spokesperson for the FA.

“The incident during the match between Blackpool and Wigan Athletic is being investigated by the club and the relevant authorities, who have jurisdiction over individual spectators.

“We are also investigating the matter to ensure that the appropriate action is taken and we will review the details in the match official’s report."

It’s also understood Blackpool FC and Lancashire Police are looking into the matter.

The FA have previously investigated fans singing anti-Pope and anti-IRA songs towards McClean on a number of occasions.

Writing on his Instagram stories on Saturday night, McClean wrote: “On the incident today (aye another one) do not get it twisted, I was not offended by a flag honestly you can stick the flag up your hole for all I care.

“Section right in front of stewards and police (who responded with the words ‘nothing to do with us’) literally shouting loud and clear ‘f*** off you Irish fenian c***’ multiply (sic) times while holding their poxy flag.

“Everyone’s a big hard man behind a two foot advertising hoarding with the invisible wall in front of them holding them back.

“Referee will make a report to the FA, the same process that happened at Luton away in the FA Cup game either this season with evidence clear as day, as on many occasions over the years, yet the nothing (sic) again will happen.

“This is simply just highlighting the double standards firstly the FA have and secondly how utter useless (sic) that the English FA are.”

He followed this up with the quote: “They have nothing in their whole imperial arsenal - unbowed and unbroken” alongside the Irish flag.