Family inspiration behind Wigan Athletic star's important goal
Tom Naylor has revealed the inspiration behind his first league goal for Wigan Athletic in midweek.
The 30-year-old nodded home a crucial equaliser at Wycombe, before Callum Lang's late double secured all three points.
And the summer signing from Portsmouth admits the goal was extra special - as it was for his partner's two-year-old nephew, who is recovering from a brain tumour at home in Mansfield.
"I'd like to dedicate the goal to my missus' nephew, Harlen, who's had to deal with some trouble in the last couple of weeks," said Naylor.
"He had to go for an MRI scan, and unfortunately he was diagnosed with a big brain tumour.
"He's only two, and he had his operation on Monday.
"He's a very strong boy and the family are all behind him.
"That goal was for him, I love him to bits, we all do, and hopefully he can get through this period.
"Hopefully it'll help him towards a speedy recovery."
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20