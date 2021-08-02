Fan-fare suits Wigan Athletic starlet!

Thelo Aasgaard

Because all of the 19-year-old’s first-team football to date had come behind closed doors due to the Covid pandemic.

“It’s been a special experience to play in front of fans at the DW for the first time,” acknowledged Aasgaard, who appeared visibly moved by the standing ovation he received on being substituted against Stoke in midweek.

“Coming up from Academy football, to last year when there were no fans in the ground, it’s a completely surreal experience.

“Having so many people backing you, getting a standing ovation when you’re coming off, it’s what you dream of as a kid.

“There’s a few nerves at first, but I like to think I can turn that into something positive, and use it to my advantage.

"You can feed off the support of the fans and really kick on in the game.”

Having been a virtual unknown this time last year, Aasgaard is tipped to be a key man this term.

“I’m living the dream at the moment, and can’t wait for the new season,” he said.

“The new owners have created a real buzz about the place, and the new lads who have come in have all added to the squad.

"The focus now is to turn all the good players we have into a good squad, because we’ll need that over a long campaign.”