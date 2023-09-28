News you can trust since 1853
Fans group make opening gesture to safeguard Wigan Athletic Academy

Gregor Rioch will be in the South Stand bar of the DW Stadium before Saturday's game to receive a cheque for £5,000 from the Wigan Athletic Supporters Club.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 12:40 BST
Back in May, when wages weren't being paid under the previous ownership, members of the fans group voted at their AGM to donate half of all membership fees and all profits from coach travel to the Latics Academy.

And the first chunk of that will be handed over to Rioch, the long-time Academy chief, who is now the club's sporting director.

The Wigan Athletic Supporters Club will be presenting a cheque for £5,000 to the club's Academy this weekendThe Wigan Athletic Supporters Club will be presenting a cheque for £5,000 to the club's Academy this weekend
"The Academy has saved us in our darkest times twice," said Caroline Molyneux, Supporters Club chair.

"And we wanted to give back to the Academy, and the people who contributed so much to saving our club, by building the strength in depth in the Academy, to show Mike Danson we were worth the investment.

"We wanted to show Gregor and Jake Campbell (new Academy manager) we really appreciate them working so hard to make our club sustainable for the future through our Academy.

"Gregor and Jake will speak to fans about the Academy and plans for the future, as well as receiving a cheque for £5,000.

"Gregor would like to put it towards laptops for the apprentices and students in the Academy, who are released from schools from 12 years old onwards to play for us, to ensure our young men can stay on track.

"Our apprentices and school release programme, engage in education, and learn in the evenings in order to keep up with their studies while they are training with our Academy."

