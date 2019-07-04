'Fans haven't seen what I can do', insists Wigan Athletic starlet

Leonardo Da Silva Lopes admits he’s desperate to make it second time lucky - and show the Wigan Athletic fans what he’s all about.

The 20-year-old arrived from Peterborough last summer in a deal believed to be worth seven figures, but struggled to make much of an impression.

Having made only three appearances in the first half of the campaign, Da Silva Lopes was loaned out to League One Gillingham in January.

A solid run of games not only helped the Gills stay up, it gave Da Silva Lopes the confidence with which to attack his second season as a 'Tic.

“As a footballer, you just want to get playing as much as you can,” he told the Wigan Post. “Although I’m still very young, I’ve been used to playing all the time.

“That was hard for me to deal with, and took some getting used to.

“It was good to get out in January, get a few games under my belt, and it worked out well for all parties.”

Da Silva Lopes will get an early chance to stake his claim for first-team football on Saturday with the opening pre-season friendly at Chester.

It’s an opportunity he’s keen to take with both hands.

“The fans haven’t really seen much of me, or seen what I can do,” he added.

“Hopefully they will see why the club brought me here in the first place.”