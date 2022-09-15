Father-and-son combo to represent Wigan on national Walking Football stage

The two sides - who will be contesting in the Over-50s and the Over-70s tournaments - are the only qualifiers from the North West.

Walking Football is a great sport for keeping people active and happy in those older years, and indeed there will be a father and son combination representing the club on finals day.

The Winstanley Warriors Walking Footballers

Former Mayor of Wigan and prolific striker Billy Rotherham has been selected for the 70s squad, while his son Shaun - who is also the chairman of the club - is the midfield general in the 50s squad.

The club, which is based at Little Lane, is the home to a plethora of football teams, with a player age range from four years old to players in their 80s- inclusivity at its best.

"We are extremely proud to have two teams qualify for the WFA National Finals," said James Callaway, chairman and driving force of Winstanley Walkers.

"Our club is only two years old, which makes this a great achievement, as we are not as established as a lot of our rivals.

Up for the cup!

"We are looking forward to playing at a venue like Lilleshall and we will endeavour to represent our club, our town with dignity and style with the aim of bringing two more trophies back to Wigan."

Full coverage of how the two Winstanley Walkers sides get on on the national stage will be featured here next week.