FIRST LOOK! Wigan Athletic launch new kit for 2023-24 campaign
This is the new home shirt that Wigan Athletic will be sporting in the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 11:22 BST
New signing Liam Morrison joined Academy graduates Callum Lang and Charlie Hughes to model the new look, which will be worn for the first time in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Everton at the DW Stadium.
The design, which features a nod to the town’s proud Wigan Casino ‘Northern Soul’ roots, will be available to buy from next month.
A sponsor will be named – and added – in due course.