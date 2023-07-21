News you can trust since 1853
FIRST LOOK! Wigan Athletic launch new kit for 2023-24 campaign

This is the new home shirt that Wigan Athletic will be sporting in the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 11:22 BST

New signing Liam Morrison joined Academy graduates Callum Lang and Charlie Hughes to model the new look, which will be worn for the first time in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Everton at the DW Stadium.

The design, which features a nod to the town’s proud Wigan Casino ‘Northern Soul’ roots, will be available to buy from next month.

Charlie Hughes, Callum Lang and Liam Morrison model the new Latics kitCharlie Hughes, Callum Lang and Liam Morrison model the new Latics kit
A sponsor will be named – and added – in due course.

