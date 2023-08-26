Last year’s Sky Bet League One play-off finalists hadn’t won since hitting Port Vale for seven on the opening day of the season, but they were more than a match for their in-form hosts in the opening exchanges.

Things soon swung the way of the visitors however as Latics were dealt a huge blow in the 21st minute, when Charlie Hughes was sent off for a foul on Barnsley frontman Devante Cole, who was bearing down on goal.

The 19-year-old was the last man between Cole and Latics keeper Sam Tickle and he was perhaps harshly ruled to have fouled his man when dispossessing the forward by referee Sebastian Stockbridge.

And it didn’t take long for the visitors to make that one-man advantage pay, with Cole putting his side into the lead just six minutes later.

The former Latics striker latched onto a cross from the right hand side by Barry Cotter and Sam Tickle was powerless to stop him poking home from close range.

Things could have gone from bad to worse before the interval too if it wasn’t for Tickle, who produced three smart saves in quick succession to keep his side in it.

Latics started the second half brightly and ought to feel aggrieved that they weren’t handed a penalty four minutes after the restart, when the ever-dangerous Stephen Humphreys was brought down in the area after passing several players – only for Stockbridge to wave play on.

However, they were lucky not to be two down with around 20 minutes to go, with new Barnsley signing John McAtee going close twice within a minute.

The first came from a mistake from Tickle, who missed his header when charging out and could only watch McAtee guide the ball wide from a tight angle, before the on-loan Luton Town man struck the post 60 seconds later.

It took a huge save from Liam Roberts to deny Callum Lang an equaliser 11 minutes from the end, after latching onto a set piece with a fine header.