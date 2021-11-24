Five things we learned from Cambridge (a)

Max Power in action at Cambridge

1 Never give up! One charge that could never be levelled against this Latics side is that they lack heart, character or passion. As Leam Richardson acknowledged after the game, yes they could have been better at both ends of the park against Cambridge. But they couldn't have given any more for the shirt. And a side that never knows when it's beaten won't go far wrong.

2 Where there's a Will! It's been a pretty decent week for Will Keane on his return from international duty with Ireland. On Monday, the ex-Manchester United junior was named the League One player of the year for last term at the North West Football Awards in Manchester. Then, 24 hours later, he fired home a pinpoint strike - his 12th goal involvement in 17 matches this term - to give Latics hope of an unlikely recovery. Paving the way for...

3 Call of duty! ...it seems incredible that this time last year, Callum Lang was on loan up at Motherwell as Latics struggled for survival on and off the field. His return halfway through last term was the catalyst for Latics to pull away from the drop zone. And his input this term - six goals and four assists - are a major reason why the team is in contention to leave the division at the right end. Speaking of which...

4 Power-play! ...Lang could hardly miss after such a wonderful delivery from Max Power. It was a repeat of the combination which brought Latics their winning goal in the FA Cup at Solihull last week, and pretty much undefendable. Power is still top of the League One assists charts with six - not bad considering he's played most of the season at right full-back. Having slotted back into the engine room in recent weeks, it remains to be seen what happens when Jordan Cousins and Tom Naylor regain full fitness.

5 All to play for! LLeague One is where it’s at this season in terms of excitement. A mere six points covers the top eight clubs, with three of them – Latics, Sunderland and Oxford – having a couple of games in hand on some of the others. Leaders Rotherham are looking good, but Latics could overhaul their two-point lead having played one game fewer. After threatening a revival, Ipswich have slipped back to 13th, but Sheffield Wednesday’s ascent into fifth has the top four looking over their shoulders. And Saturday promises to be a blockbuster...Latics (4) travel to Plymouth (3), Rotherham (1) visit Oxford (7), and Sheffield Wednesday (5) host Wycombe (2). The odd ones out are Sunderland in sixth but, as Latics found out in midweek, Cambridge away is no easy task...