Five things we learned from Fleetwood (a)

Jack Whatmough leads the celebrations at Fleetwood

1 Rollercoaster ride! It's rarely dull following Latics but, even by their standards, this one will go down as one of THE great comebacks. There looked little chance of Latics breaking their miserable midweek record on the hour mark, when Fleetwood led 2-0. But the visitors weren't playing as badly as the scoreline suggested and, after a formation tweak, they forced home their advantage in the last 30 minutes - and returned to the top of the table in some style.

2 Record breakers! Latics have finally put to rest one of the most mystifying sequences of results in their history. While winning the last TEN matches on a weekend, Latics finally won in midweek at the TENTH time of asking. Same group of players, same management team, largely same tactics...but chalk and cheese in terms of results. Hopefully with that monkey off their backs, Latics can find some consistency - and crank up the pressure on their promotion rivals.

3 No doubting Tom! As one door closes, another one opens. The injuries to first Jordan Cousins and then Tom Naylor have allowed on-loan Preston man Tom Bayliss to make his impression on the engine room. And with a run of games behind him, he's looking every inch a Championship player. His energy on and off the ball at Fleetwood gave Latics a different dimension, and his vision to play in Callum Lang for the first goal provided the impetus - and hope - for what followed. Special mention too for Gwion Edwards for his half-hour cameo off the bench - which helped to change the game - after several weeks of looking in from the outside.

4 Time for a break! There was added incentive for Latics to pick up three points at Fleetwood. Because of their FA Cup and international commitments, Leam Richardson's men aren't in league action now until the visit of Oxford on November 20. As well as avoiding losing ground at the top of the table, that 18-day gap between fixtures would have been wretched had the players been stewing on a disappointing defeat. Instead, they have two-and-a-half weeks to look back on an epic triumph. While some players get a much-needed break, others will be glad of Saturday's FA Cup visit of Solihull and Tuesday's Papa John's Trophy clash against Shrewsbury for the chance to stake their own claims.

5 FAN-tas-TIC stuff! The goal celebrations at the end will live long in the memory, with the pack away end containing 1,100 Latics fans joining in with the players. And it's been a very familiar tale this season, with Latics now having won their last SIX matches on the road. Of the 18 goals they've scored away from the DW in the league, all but three have come in front of the away end. Meaning no lack of opportunities for our snapper, Bernard Platt, to get the glorious 'goal cele's' he lives for!