Five things we learned from Ipswich (h)

Gwion Edwards in action against Ipswich

1 Robbed! It was hard to get away from the feeling Latics had allowed two points to slip through their fingers. Or to be more accurate, had them taken away. The officials - and the Quest TV cameraman - were among the only people inside the DW who didn't see an apparent stamp by Conor Chaplin on Tom Pearce, which Leam Richardson believes will be picked up by the FA. The same linesman in front of the East Stand also raised an offside flag to chalk off a perfectly good goal by Will Keane that would have killed off the game at 2-0. No wonder Richardson was choosing his words carefully after the game. That said...

2 Glass half-full! ...the Latics boss also reflected on the past week as being a success - and he was bang on. FA Cup victory at Colchester, a stoppage-time victory over Shrewsbury, and a point against an Ipswich side with the biggest budget in the division can't be seen as a bad return. Especially with the hectic fixture slog heading into the festive period.

3 Lang the Man! Callum Lang' s 11th goal of the campaign - and his seventh in his last eight games - looked like being the matchwinner for most of the game. But it was his all-round performance that was even more impressive. Ploughing the lone furrow in the continued absence of Charlie Wyke, Lang has emerged as a genuine leader of the team, with his all-in attitude making him a real cult hero among the fanbase. Speaking of Charlie Wyke...

4 Wyke Christmas! It was great to see the big man inside the DW Stadium before the game, as he continues his recovery following his collapse at Christopher Park last month. He spoke to the players before and after the game, which underlines the real family feel at the club at the moment. The perfect Christmas present would be for him to return to the fold full time. In the meantime, his continued good health will do for now.

5 No doubting Tom! It's been a really frustrating campaign so far for Tom Pearce, who's had to bide his time and wait for his opportunities. But on a rare start in the league, he showed what an asset he is to the side, bombing down the left-hand side and adding an extra dimension to the attack. With Joe Bennett now up to full fitness - and Luke Robinson also in the equation - it means left-back is arguably the strongest area of the squad at present.