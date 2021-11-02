Fleetwood boss lifts lid on Wigan Athletic offer

Simon Grayson

Grayson was sounded out at the beginning of last season by the administrators from Begbies Traynor, who were running Latics at the time.

With no deal being agreed, John Sheridan was appointed instead, only to depart after only two months following a disastrous tenure.

The rest, as they say is history, with Leam Richardson taking full charge, before steering Latics to safety in style.

Richardson and Grayson come face to face in the technical area on Tuesday night, with the latter having no regrets at the way things turned out.

"I had an opportunity to go in at Wigan alongside Leam," he said. "But it was not the right time.

"I looked at where the club was at the time but all credit to Leam.

"It was a real learning curve at a tough time and he is reaping the rewards now."